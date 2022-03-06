$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) to announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.42. Endo International posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $789.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.97 million. Endo International had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 108.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENDP. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Endo International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Endo International by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Endo International by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

ENDP opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $549.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85. Endo International has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $8.74.

About Endo International (Get Rating)

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings History and Estimates for Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

