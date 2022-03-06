Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.33.

Ikena Oncology stock opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19. Ikena Oncology has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $37.61.

In other Ikena Oncology news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $121,951.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $83,426.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $400,764 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 787.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

