Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

GSHD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.71.

GSHD opened at $66.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.64, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.70. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $64.49 and a 52 week high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.10 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 5,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total value of $724,093.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total value of $847,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,138 shares of company stock valued at $6,350,863. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 14,751 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,474,000 after purchasing an additional 50,745 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,493,000 after purchasing an additional 67,147 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,948,000 after purchasing an additional 555,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

