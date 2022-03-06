Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) PT Lowered to $30.00

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut shares of Sotera Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.43 and a beta of 0.45.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $241.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 664,248 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 9,937,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,865,000 after purchasing an additional 532,903 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,972,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,739,000 after purchasing an additional 150,724 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 370.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,514,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,380,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,065,000 after purchasing an additional 199,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

