Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Given New $15.50 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 158.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Curaleaf from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Curaleaf from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Curaleaf in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Curaleaf from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Curaleaf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

OTCMKTS CURLF opened at $6.00 on Friday. Curaleaf has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $16.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.