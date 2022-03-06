Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Cut to C$83.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AEM. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a C$98.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$90.91.

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$71.89 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$58.02 and a 12-month high of C$89.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$65.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 49.59%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total value of C$437,912.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,522,077.92. Also, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$64.23 per share, with a total value of C$205,532.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 153,703 shares in the company, valued at C$9,872,189.99. Insiders sold a total of 17,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,812 in the last three months.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

