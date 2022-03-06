Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Price Target Raised to C$13.75 at Scotiabank

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ARR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$13.75 price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altius Renewable Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 164.93 and a quick ratio of 164.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$336.73 million and a PE ratio of -169.73. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52 week low of C$7.80 and a 52 week high of C$14.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.14.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

