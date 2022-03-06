Dada Nexus (DADA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Dada Nexus stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.55. Dada Nexus has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $34.43.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.10.
About Dada Nexus (Get Rating)
Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.
