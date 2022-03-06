Dada Nexus (DADA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dada Nexus stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.55. Dada Nexus has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $34.43.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DADA. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 365,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 1,437.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 217,963 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at $2,589,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 313,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 173,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Dada Nexus by 401.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 100,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 80,444 shares during the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

