DallasNews (DALN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DALN opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87. DallasNews has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. DallasNews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DallasNews by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of DallasNews in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DallasNews in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of DallasNews in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DallasNews (Get Rating)

DallasNews Corp. is a news and information publishing company, which owns and operates commercial printing, distribution and direct mail service businesses. It operates through the following segments: Publishing and Marketing. The Publishing segment includes the operations of The Dallas Morning News and various niche publications targeting specific audiences.

