Century Casinos (CNTY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CNTY opened at $11.67 on Friday. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $345.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 2.91.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNTY. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 103,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Century Casinos by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,311,000 after purchasing an additional 71,475 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Century Casinos by 552.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 69,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Century Casinos by 4,585.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 58,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 45,606 shares in the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Casinos (Get Rating)

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.