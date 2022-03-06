Century Casinos (CNTY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CNTY opened at $11.67 on Friday. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $345.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 2.91.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.
Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.
