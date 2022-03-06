Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for American Airlines Group Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the airline will post earnings per share of ($2.68) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($2.66). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.86) EPS.

AAL has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.46.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average is $18.80. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 18,981 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.9% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 216,155 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.