Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Aecon Group Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Aecon Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ARE. CIBC dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut Aecon Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aecon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.51.

TSE ARE opened at C$15.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.29. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$15.34 and a 12-month high of C$22.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$963.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

