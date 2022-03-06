Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Organogenesis in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Organogenesis’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ORGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on Organogenesis in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ ORGO opened at $8.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 25.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 18.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 471,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

