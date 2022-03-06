RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also commented on RLJ. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

RLJ stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.19. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $238.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.24 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

