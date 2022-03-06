RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Several other analysts have also commented on RLJ. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.
RLJ stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.19. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $17.51.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.
RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.
