Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ARES. UBS Group upped their price target on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Ares Management stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.61 and a 200-day moving average of $78.96.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,071,520.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 57,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $4,742,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,390 over the last three months. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 2,612.8% during the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,676,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,285,000 after buying an additional 1,615,131 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ares Management by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,801,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,240,444,000 after buying an additional 1,548,154 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 532.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,465,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,124,000 after buying an additional 1,234,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,878,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $433,993,000 after buying an additional 711,626 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ares Management by 48.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,407,000 after buying an additional 583,297 shares during the period. 44.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

