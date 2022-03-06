Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CWST. TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of CWST opened at $82.31 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $89.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 102.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,243 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $228,112.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,707 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $2,230,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,470 shares of company stock valued at $5,110,324 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWST. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

