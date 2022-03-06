Truist Financial Comments on James River Group Holdings, Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for James River Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Truist Financial also issued estimates for James River Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

JRVR opened at $20.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. James River Group has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $51.02.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $608,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in James River Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 261,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,693,000 after buying an additional 151,962 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after buying an additional 60,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

In other James River Group news, Director J Adam Abram acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank D’orazio acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.12%.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

