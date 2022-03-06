Critical Survey: ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) vs. System1 (NYSE:SST)

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) and System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ZW Data Action Technologies and System1’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZW Data Action Technologies $38.41 million 0.60 -$5.22 million ($0.07) -9.36 System1 N/A N/A -$29.92 million N/A N/A

ZW Data Action Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than System1.

Volatility & Risk

ZW Data Action Technologies has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, System1 has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ZW Data Action Technologies and System1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZW Data Action Technologies -4.75% -11.67% -6.68% System1 N/A -5.30% 0.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and System1, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZW Data Action Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A System1 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ZW Data Action Technologies beats System1 on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZW Data Action Technologies (Get Rating)

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc. engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value added services. The firm operates through the following segments: Internet Advertising and Data Services; Ecommerce O2O Advertising and Marketing Services; Blockchain technology; and Corporate. The company was founded by Han Dong Cheng and Zhi Ge Zhang in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

