IWG (LON:IWG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $250.40

Shares of IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 250.40 ($3.36) and last traded at GBX 251.30 ($3.37), with a volume of 146936 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256.80 ($3.45).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 283.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 288.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,044.81, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -4.12.

Get IWG alerts:

About IWG (LON:IWG)

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.