IWG (LON:IWG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $250.40

Shares of IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 250.40 ($3.36) and last traded at GBX 251.30 ($3.37), with a volume of 146936 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256.80 ($3.45).
The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 283.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 288.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,044.81, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -4.12.
About IWG (LON:IWG)
Read More
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.