Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $212.40

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 212.40 ($2.85) and last traded at GBX 213.40 ($2.86), with a volume of 198351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219.60 ($2.95).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAB. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.37) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.70) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.89) to GBX 276 ($3.70) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 356.57 ($4.78).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 250.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 252.24.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

