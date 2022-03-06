$892.50 Million in Sales Expected for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) will post sales of $892.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $910.00 million and the lowest is $880.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $851.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year sales of $3.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on NDAQ. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.73.

NDAQ stock opened at $171.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,230 shares of company stock worth $1,574,018 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nasdaq (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nasdaq (NDAQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.