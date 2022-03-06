Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1,790.00

Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,790 ($24.02) and last traded at GBX 1,798 ($24.12), with a volume of 16710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,820 ($24.42).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,133.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,328.86. The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08.

Get Herald Investment Trust alerts:

Herald Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:HRI)

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Herald Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herald Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.