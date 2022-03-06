Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $546.00

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 546 ($7.33) and last traded at GBX 549.20 ($7.37), with a volume of 289691 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 558 ($7.49).

BDEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($10.20) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 835 ($11.20) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 850 ($11.40) to GBX 870 ($11.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.87) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 815.67 ($10.94).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 647.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 676.14. The company has a market capitalization of £5.56 billion and a PE ratio of 8.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.56%.

In other news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.60) per share, for a total transaction of £1,974.28 ($2,648.97). Also, insider Mike Scott bought 6,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.97) per share, with a total value of £50,026.19 ($67,122.22).

Barratt Developments Company Profile (LON:BDEV)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.