Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $132.50

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 132.50 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 134.46 ($1.80), with a volume of 785078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.70 ($1.93).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 240 ($3.22) to GBX 280 ($3.76) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.56) to GBX 350 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.04) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 404 ($5.42).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 257.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 303.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of £700.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. Ferrexpo’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

In other news, insider James North purchased 4,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £10,800.40 ($14,491.35).

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

