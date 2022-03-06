Short Interest in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Rises By 66.3%

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, an increase of 66.3% from the January 31st total of 80,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 194,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AFC Gamma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.39.

Shares of AFCG opened at $19.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.52. AFC Gamma has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AFC Gamma by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in AFC Gamma by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in AFC Gamma in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

