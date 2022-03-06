Short Interest in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Expands By 39.3%

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 687,300 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the January 31st total of 493,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AIKI opened at $0.40 on Friday. AIkido Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AIkido Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

