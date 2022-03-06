inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%. inTEST updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.150 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of INTT traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. 190,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,538. inTEST has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $112.86 million, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.91.

Get inTEST alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of inTEST during the 2nd quarter valued at about $691,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of inTEST during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

About inTEST (Get Rating)

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.