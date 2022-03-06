Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) PT Raised to $91.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $78.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 65.67, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.71. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $78.60.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 26,685 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,360,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,318,000 after purchasing an additional 841,655 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $542,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.