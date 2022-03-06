Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of MLSS opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.16 million, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.27. Milestone Scientific has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $4.85.
Milestone Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)
