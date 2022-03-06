Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $45.10 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.42 million, a P/E ratio of 110.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.
