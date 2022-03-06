Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $45.10 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.42 million, a P/E ratio of 110.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,142 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,926 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $428,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

