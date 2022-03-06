B. Riley Comments on BioLife Solutions, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for BioLife Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The stock has a market cap of $976.80 million, a PE ratio of -114.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.72.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $418,555.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $27,755.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,265 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,199. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,684,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 124.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 248,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 137,913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,899,000 after buying an additional 77,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,636,000 after buying an additional 590,659 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

