Yext (YEXT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Yext to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Yext to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE YEXT opened at $6.52 on Friday. Yext has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $845.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.44.

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $60,394.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $84,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,131 shares of company stock valued at $768,738. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Yext by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Yext by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Yext by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Yext by 18.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the second quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

