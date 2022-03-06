Yext (YEXT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Yext to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Yext to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE YEXT opened at $6.52 on Friday. Yext has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $845.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.44.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Yext by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Yext by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Yext by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Yext by 18.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the second quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.
Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.
