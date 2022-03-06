TheStreet Upgrades TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TORM stock opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $632.04 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of -340.66. TORM has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. TORM had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 13.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TORM during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of TORM by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TORM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TORM by 220,324.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 182,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 182,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TORM by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

