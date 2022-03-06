TheStreet Upgrades TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
TORM stock opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $632.04 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of -340.66. TORM has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. TORM had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 13.80%.
About TORM (Get Rating)
TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
