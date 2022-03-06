Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX) Lifted to Sector Perform at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

TSE HEX opened at C$7.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.98. Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common has a 12-month low of C$6.13 and a 12-month high of C$7.27.

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$49.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$56.46 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.0544 dividend. This is a boost from Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

