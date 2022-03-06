StockNews.com Lowers HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) to Sell

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HUTCHMED has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.
HUTCHMED stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.61. HUTCHMED has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $43.94.
About HUTCHMED (Get Rating)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HUTCHMED (HCM)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.