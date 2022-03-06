StockNews.com Lowers HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) to Sell

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HUTCHMED has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

HUTCHMED stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.61. HUTCHMED has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $43.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in HUTCHMED by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in HUTCHMED in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in HUTCHMED in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 5,787.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

