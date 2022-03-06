Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Glaukos Co. Cut by William Blair (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Glaukos in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.56). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Glaukos’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.86) EPS.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.27 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. Glaukos’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

GKOS has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

GKOS opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.62. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $98.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.31 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Glaukos by 120.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,797,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,511 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at $29,779,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 17,470.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,408,000 after acquiring an additional 668,934 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the third quarter valued at $20,746,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at $14,458,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

