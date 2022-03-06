Brokers Set Expectations for Everi Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Everi in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. B. Riley also issued estimates for Everi’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.86.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. Everi has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.25.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. Everi’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Everi in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

