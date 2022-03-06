Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celsius in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

CELH opened at $54.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.86 and a beta of 2.05. Celsius has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $110.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.83.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,766,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,684 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 375.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 702,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,296,000 after buying an additional 554,872 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,910,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Celsius by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,900,000 after purchasing an additional 341,852 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Celsius by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 571,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,513,000 after purchasing an additional 321,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

