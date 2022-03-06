Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HII. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $216.00.

HII opened at $218.04 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $175.50 and a one year high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $164,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,629 shares of company stock worth $525,290 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 152,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 13,653 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 32,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

