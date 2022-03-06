$3.17 Million in Sales Expected for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) to post $3.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. TG Therapeutics posted sales of $790,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 301.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year sales of $51.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.60 million to $105.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $222.33 million, with estimates ranging from $141.80 million to $279.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.92. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average of $22.43.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.