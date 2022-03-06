Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) vs. Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM) Critical Contrast

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) and Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Minim and Zoom Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minim -2.79% -37.75% -13.90% Zoom Technologies N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Minim and Zoom Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minim $47.99 million 1.05 -$3.86 million ($0.06) -18.33 Zoom Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zoom Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Minim.

Risk & Volatility

Minim has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoom Technologies has a beta of 93.37, suggesting that its stock price is 9,237% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of Minim shares are held by institutional investors. 61.9% of Minim shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Zoom Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Minim and Zoom Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minim 0 0 2 0 3.00 Zoom Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Minim currently has a consensus price target of $2.88, indicating a potential upside of 161.36%.

Summary

Minim beats Zoom Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minim (Get Rating)

Minim, Inc. is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work. The company was founded by Frank Blase Manning and Peter Robin Kramer in May 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, NH.

About Zoom Technologies (Get Rating)

Zoom Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it distributed wireless communication products in the United States. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

