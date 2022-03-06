Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €68.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) received a €68.00 ($76.40) price objective from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($88.76) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($75.28) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($64.16) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($69.66) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($69.66) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €62.84 ($70.61).

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €45.76 ($51.42) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €54.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of €53.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €31.66 ($35.57) and a 12 month high of €59.98 ($67.39). The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.99.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

