Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) to Hold

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $12.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.79.

Shares of VFF stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. Village Farms International has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $17.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $408.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.97 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Village Farms International will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Village Farms International news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Village Farms International by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 111,141 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at $888,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 372.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 42,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. 20.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

