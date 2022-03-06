Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Short Interest Down 48.4% in February

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the January 31st total of 4,770,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $125,000,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 38.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,732,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,178 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,799,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,358,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,970,000 after buying an additional 146,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,528,000 after acquiring an additional 152,807 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Virtu Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,412,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,502,000 after acquiring an additional 20,462 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VIRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $35.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of -0.37.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

