Short Interest in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Increases By 60.8%

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the January 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAFU. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Wah Fu Education Group in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Wah Fu Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wah Fu Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAFU stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. Wah Fu Education Group has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97.

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online exam preparation services and related technology solutions, and production of online training course materials. It operates through the Online Education Cloud Service (B2B2C) and Online Training Service (B2C). The B2B2C segment comprises online education platforms to institutions, such as universities, training institutions, and online course development service companies.

