iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BATS:EZU)

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 12,526 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,104% compared to the average volume of 391 put options.

Shares of EZU opened at $39.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average is $48.76. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 24,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

