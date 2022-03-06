Short Interest in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Increases By 47.6%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the January 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $76,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 63,080 shares of company stock worth $146,152 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WVE. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 244.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 38,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,894,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 56,576 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 27,574.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 20,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 30,081 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

