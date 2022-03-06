Short Interest in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Increases By 47.6%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the January 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $76,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 63,080 shares of company stock worth $146,152 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.
Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07.
Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.
About Wave Life Sciences (Get Rating)
Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.