Heritage Insurance (HRTG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect Heritage Insurance to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HRTG stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $151.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 20,762 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 151,029 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

