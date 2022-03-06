Global Ship Lease, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Ship Lease in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.53. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.55. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 21.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

GSL has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $29.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Global Ship Lease during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 992.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

