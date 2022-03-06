Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the investment management company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 52.53% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 245,900.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 3,450 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $54,751.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 2,500 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $40,275.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

